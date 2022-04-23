Bio-medical engineer commits suicide

A bio-medical engineer committed suicide by hanging himself in his office on Tuesday night. The deceased has been identified as Nilesh Pralhadrao Aute (28, Annapurna Nivas, Balajinagar) and was married a year back.

Police said, Nilesh is a native of Apegaon in Paithan tehsil. He has an office named Health Care on the fourth floor in a building at Balajinagar.

On Tuesday, he went to the office in the morning. In the afternoon, he called his parents and relatives and inquired about them. Later, he did not attend any calls. As he was not attending any phone, his wife went to his office. The door was locked from the inside. She called him but there was no answer. She then called her relatives and broke the door. They found that Nilesh was hanging to a hook of the roof with a wire. The residents rushed him to Government Medical College and Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. A case of accidental death has been registered with Jawaharnagar police station. The reason of suicide was not known.

Nilesh’s father is a director in Sant Eknath Co-operative Sugar Factory in Paithan tehsil, his relatives said.