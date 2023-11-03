Birth anniv of Dr Bhabha at Baswantrao Patil School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The birth anniversary of Dr Homi Bhabha was celebrated at Baswantrao Patil Primary and Secondary English School in Ranjangaon (SP), recently.

Institute president I G Jadhav told students that Dr Bhabha, a brilliant physicist and visionary leader, was the ‘Father of the Indian Nuclear Programme.’ Students delivered speeches about Dr Bhabha's inspirational life.

Principal Surekha Basavade, secretary Harish Jadhav, and principal of secondary B V Shirsat were among those present. The programme was planned by Rekha Bidarkar and Deepti Zade proposed a vote of thanks.