Birth anniversary of Acharya Pulakasagarji celebrated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The Jain community in Rajabazar celebrated the birth anniversary of Rashtrasant Acharya Pulakasagarji Maharaj with religious fervor and social service.

The celebrations were held at the Shree Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat Parshwanath Mandir Rajabazar. The day began with abhishek of Lord Shantinath with Panchamrit and a Shantividhan ceremony, followed by a programme attended by hundreds of devotees.

Aryika Punyashree Mataji addressed the gathering, highlighting the importance of faith in Guru and social service. The local branch of All India Pulak Jan Chetna Manch, distributed kits containing wheat, rice, and sugar to 70 underprivileged families.

Panchayat President Lalit Patni and others were present.