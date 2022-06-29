Birth anniversary of Tarun Sagarji celebrated

Aurangabad, June 29:

The 55th birth anniversary of Rashtrasant Acharya Tarun Sagarji Maharaj was celebrated in the city by the Guru Parivar. Various social initiatives were organised in the city on this occasion.

Tarunsagarji Maharaj awakened the society with his Kadve Pravachan. He gave discourses throughout the country. A Panchamrut abhishek of Bhagwan Shantinath was organised at Rajabazar Jain temple on this occasion. The Guru Parivar offered prayers and flowers at Tarun Sagarji Maharaj Chowk, Seven Hills. A tree plantation drive was held at Shasakiya Vidya Niketan. Members of the Guru Parivar were present on the occasion.