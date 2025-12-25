Birthday celebrations turn chaotic; two bikes and property set ablaze

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A birthday celebration in Kalyannagar, Pachod, took a violent turn late Wednesday night when a group of youths set fire to two parked two-wheelers and other property outside a house. The incident occurred around 3 am, prompting Pachod police to register a case against 12 individuals, all currently at large.

The group torched a white scooter, an old motorcycle, a bicycle, fibre chairs, and an iron gate in front of the house of Mirabai Vaijinath Kale. She immediately informed the police, and assistant police inspector Sachin Pandit, police sub-inspector Ram Barahate, and other officials rushed to the scene to record a report. The investigation continues under API Sachin Pandit’s supervision.

Of the 12 accused, 10 are aged 20–25, while two are minors. All fled the scene after the incident, and police are searching for them. According to Mirabai Kale’s complaint, the accused include Shahrukh Sheikh, Adesh alias Lalya Nemane, Atul Hiwale, Arbaz Shaikh, Sarfaraz Shaikh, Sagar More, Dadya alias Shubham Munjal, Omkar Dhanwat (all from Kalyannagar), Kunal Mhaske (Shivajinagar), Alim Pathan and Kallu Shaikh (Islampura), along with two minors.

— Sachin Pandit, assistant police inspector, Pachod