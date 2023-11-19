Birthday of Rajendra Darda to be celebrated on Nov 21
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 19, 2023 09:15 PM 2023-11-19T21:15:02+5:30 2023-11-19T21:15:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The birthday of Rajendra Darda, the Editor-in-Chief of Lokmat Group of Newspapers and former Industries and School Education Minister will be celebrated on November 21.
He will accept greetings and best wishes from well-wishers, friends and readers at Lokmat Bhavan, Jalna Road on Tuesday. Greetings will be accepted at Lokmat Bhavan between 9 am and 12 noon and from 4 pm to 8 pm.