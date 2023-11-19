Birthday of Rajendra Darda to be celebrated on Nov 21

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The birthday of Rajendra Darda, the Editor-in-Chief of Lokmat Group of Newspapers and former Industries and School Education Minister will be celebrated on November 21.

He will accept greetings and best wishes from well-wishers, friends and readers at Lokmat Bhavan, Jalna Road on Tuesday. Greetings will be accepted at Lokmat Bhavan between 9 am and 12 noon and from 4 pm to 8 pm.