PM Modi, Calhoun discuss Boeing's 8 decades of aerospace partnership with India

Washington DC [US], June 26 : President and CEO David L Calhoun met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington, DC during the latter's visit to the US and discussed the importance of Boeing's eight decades of aerospace partnership with India.

"Boeing is proud to be playing a key role in the rapid expansion of India's commercial aviation market, and in the mission readiness and modernization of the nation's defence forces," said Calhoun as per a press release from Boeing.

"We support Prime Minister Modi's Make in India initiative, with more than 5,000 people in India pursuing high-quality careers doing innovative work on the Boeing team. Our growing investments in India underscore not only the strength of Boeing's partnership with the nation but also the positive trajectory of the broader US-India economic relationship," it read.

Boeing continues to build on its longstanding commitment to India's commercial aviation and defence sectors.

This week at the Paris Air Show, Boeing announced new services contracts in India, as well as the finalization of Air India's order of up to 290 new Boeing jets.

Earlier on June 24, in an interaction with ANI, Calhoun praised PM Modi's vision for India's airline industry and highlighted the remarkable pace of airport development in India and the significant international opportunities.

After meeting him, Boeing CEO in an exclusive interview withsaid, "The most important takeaway is the PM's passion for India's development. He does have a specific interest in aviation, in aerospace. It is a big vision."

He emphasized the importance of India playing a significant role not only for the country but also for the broader region broadly in aviation and aerospace.

"I would like for India to play a significant role not just for India but for the region broadly. I think it's great when technologies & opportunities align with the vision a leader has for the country and that's where we are," said Calhoun after meeting PM Modi.

He said that the welcome accorded to business and investment and opportunity speaks volumes about PM Modi's vision for India.

"I think, obviously not just to me, but to pretty much everybody who has interacted with him," he said.

The Boeing CEO further said that his company wants to support India as there is a huge domestic market that needs to be satisfied.

"At Boeing, we support that 100 per cent. There is a giant domestic market that needs to be satisfied. Airport development is now moving at a pace that the country's never seen before. And then maybe even bigger is the international opportunity where Air India is making enormous investments, new equipment, new skills, and new talents to be able to support that international traffic, which it deserves a big share of," he said.

Air India has announced two major deals worth around USD 100 billion to buy 470 passenger planes from top aircraft manufacturers Airbus (with France) and Boeing (with United States).

