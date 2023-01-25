AMC pump heads sales list of pumps in 13 districts

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has established a Pragati petrol pump at Central Naka area. This pump has headed the list of the pumps in 13 district for maximum fuel sale. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) has announced an award to this pump.

The then AMC administrator Astik Kumar Pandey started this pump on June 28, 2021. It has made a transaction of Rs 55 crore in one and a half years and earned Rs 50 lakh profit from the sale of the fuel and Rs 27 lakh as the rent of the land. The pump has sold 12,271 litres of oil in the past nine months. The main customer of this pump is AMC, which buys maximum fuel from the pump. There are 23 contractual workers in the pump.

Deputy commissioner Aparna Thete, deputy engineer D K Pandit and engineer Swapnil Patil received the IOCL award in a function held on Tuesday.