Greg Gonzalez of Cigarettes After Sex reveals his favourite part while performing live

Mumbai, Jan 24 Singer Greg Gonzalez, who is set to perform in India with his band Cigarettes After Sex during the first edition of the Lollapalooza music festival, has shared what he loves best while performing in front of a live audience.

The singer, who along with his band is known for the dreamy and limerent sound, told , "One thing that I love while performing in front of a live audience is to see their reaction, watch them swing and groove, and their reaction to the sound as they live through the experience of a live set-up."

The singer considers crowd interaction to be one of the most interesting aspects of a live performance, and it's something that makes him stay connected with the crowd during the performance.

He further mentioned, "I love interacting with them, and even if I don't then to connect with them on a cerebral level through music is something only an artiste could feel and process."

Lollapalooza India, co-produced and promoted by BookMyShow, is set to be held at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai on January 28 and January 29.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor