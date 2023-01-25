Lokseva College signs MoU with Bangladesh university

Aurangabad: Lokseva Education Society’s Arts and Science College and International Standard University (ISU)-Dhaka, Bangladesh, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to share academic exchange and cooperation in the field of education and research. Dean of ISU- Dr K Ahmed Alam visited Lokseva College on Tuesday and completed the procedure with the objective to provide a common forum for the exchange of ideas and views regarding designing curriculum and research activities. It will also create opportunities for faculty members to participat in academic programs as visiting faculty and provide support for the research scholars. Dr Shaikh Parvez Aslam of the college coordinated the event. The MOU was signed by Dr Alam and college principal Dr Liyakat Shaikh.