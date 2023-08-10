BJP asserts growth amidst criticisms

State VP Madhav Bhandari addresses various allegations

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BJP's state vice-president, Madhav Bhandari, refuted claims of the party becoming a conglomerate of indecision, emphasizing its progressive trajectory during a press conference at the party's divisional office on Thursday. Bhandari dismissed allegations made by the opposition, asserting that BJP is a thriving entity and not a party of uncertainty.

Bhandari's remarks come ahead of BJP's forthcoming observance of Partition Vibhishika Day (pain of partition) on August 14, with a series of events planned from August 14 to 18. Responding to concerns about senior members being sidelined, Bhandari emphasized that the party values its experienced members and has consciously provided opportunities to both seniors and youth within its ranks.

Touching on regional demands for separate states, Bhandari highlighted BJP's historical support for smaller states, citing Manipur and Haryana as examples. As the nation grapples with regional divisions, the party aims to commemorate those affected by partition through Vibhishika Day. Bhandari stressed the importance of acknowledging sacrifices and fostering sensitivity toward the legacy of past generations.