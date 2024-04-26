BJP assigns key responsibilities to Dr Karad and Atul Save

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In the wake of the Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat being allocated to the Shinde Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has entrusted pivotal responsibilities to its aspirants for two significant constituencies. Dr Bhagwat Karad has been appointed as observer for Shirdi and Save for Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Initially poised to secure the nomination for the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency, union minister of state for finance, Dr Bhagwat Karad, found himself in contention. Meanwhile, state housing minister Atul Save also had aspirations for contesting the Lok Sabha elections. However, with negotiations leading to the allocation of the seat to the Shinde Sena, both aspirants have been designated as Lok Sabha constituency observers.

The state president, Chandrasekhar Bawankule, unveiled a list of 22 observers, delineating their respective roles. Within this list, Save has been entrusted with the responsibility of observer for the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency, while Dr Karad has been tasked with overseeing the Shirdi Lok Sabha constituency.

As per the directives issued by state president Bawankule, the assigned observers are mandated to camp from May 6 to 11 in the constituencies slated for voting in the fourth phase. During this period, the observers are expected to meticulously manage all organizational and campaigning activities within their designated constituencies.