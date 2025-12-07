BJP faces heavy rush of aspirants

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

For the upcoming municipal elections, BJP began accepting nomination forms from aspirants on Sunday. Within five hours, 517 aspirants submitted their forms. With dozens of aspirants coming from each ward, the party faces a major challenge in selecting the right candidates. Additionally, early signs of potential dissent were visible in the crowd if some aspirants are not selected.

Interested candidates must submit completed forms by Monday evening at the party office in Chikalthana. The crowd included former municipal councillors and new workers. Continuous party activities and development work have kept party workers active, and everyone naturally wants a ticket. In the first two hours, 340 forms were submitted, which included personal details, party responsibilities, previous elections contested, social responsibilities, institutions, positions, social dynamics in the ward, voter count, and other information.

Challenge to select Right Candidates

In the first five hours, 517 aspirants submitted forms. Candidates per ward range from 9 to 12, indicating tough competition. The party classifies wards as A, B, C, D. BJP is strong in 12 A-class wards, where candidate selection chances are high. B, C, and D wards are weaker. Most aspirants are from A-class wards.

Photo: Crowd of aspirants submitting forms at BJP office.