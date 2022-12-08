BJP grabs opportunity to dedicate Vande Matram auditorium to public

Aurangabad: Vande Matram auditorium which was constructed near the quarter of the district collector at Rs 44 crore will be dedicated to the public in a programme to be held at 11 am, on December 9.

The announcement about the construction of the auditorium was made a decade ago while its construction began eight years ago.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was to dedicate the auditorium on September 17, 2022. But, it was decided to avoid the holding function at the eleventh hour. Ignoring all these happenings, BJP grabbed the opportunity to dedicate it.

Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil will dedicate the auditorium on Friday. union Minister of State for Railway and union Minister of State for Finance will be the guest of honour.

Guardian Minister Sandeep Bhumre, Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar, Cooperation Minister Atul Save, and Opposition leader to Legislative Council Ambadas Danvle will also grace the event will be conducted at 11 am on Friday.

The invitation card has the names of MP Imtiaz Jaleel along with other public representatives and gazetted officers. But, the higher education department has not sent the programme schedule to anyone yet.

Box

Why programme postponed

CM Shinde was to dedicate the auditorium to Marathwada Muktisangram Din. But, current industries and the then higher and technical education minister Uday Samant had planned to hold a big programme for its dedication. He had provided the required fund as a minister and wanted to celebrate the dedication programme. BJP announced the programme ignoring his plan.

Box

Cidco did constrcution

The then-Democratic Front Government had announced the construction of Haj House and Vande Matram auditorium at Khile-Ark, near the Government College of Arts and Science, in the year 2011-12. Cidco was appointed as its construction agency. The construction work began in September 2014. A total of Rs 88 crore was spent on the construction of both buildings.

Box

Haj House to be dedicated later

A total of Rs 44 crore was spent on the construction of Haj House. According to sources, it will be dedicated to the public as per the convenience of the Minority Department