BJP is blamed for everything happening in politics

Amruta Fadnavis slammed the opposition

Aurangabad, March 19:

Allegations are being made by various political leaders that Devendra Fadnavis is behind the proposal put forward by MIM MP Imtiyaz Jaleel for a new party alliance. When quizzed Amruta Fadnavis about the issue, she lashed out at the opposition, saying that BJP is blamed for everything happening in the political arena.

Amruta Fadnavis arrived in Aurangabad on Saturday evening to attend the wedding of former minister Girish Mahajan's daughter at Jamner (Jalgaon district) on Sunday. However, no one recognized her as he was wearing a face mask and a headscarf. Even the media representatives waiting for her did not recognize her. However, the BJP workers who came to welcome her finally identified Amruta Fadnavis. When quizzed that a Shiv Sena leader criticized Devendra Fadnavis for the proposal of MIM MP Imtiyaz Jaleel to the Mahavikas Aghadi, she said, "It has become a habit to bring in BJP in any issue", and left for Jamner.