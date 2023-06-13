BJP leaders express displeasure over Sena's advertisement

Say Devendra Fadnavis represents the party in the state

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The recent advertisement featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in various newspapers has sparked discontent among BJP leaders. They expressed their dissatisfaction, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi represents the BJP at the national level, while Devendra Fadnavis is the face of the party in the state. They questioned the need for Shiv Sena to conduct a survey and opined that if a survey were to be carried out, it should have been conducted between former CM Uddhav Thackeray and CM Shinde.

Sanjay Kenekar, BJP state general secretary, stated, "Although the ad shows Modi at the national level and Shinde for Maharashtra, today's government owes its existence to Fadnavis. It was because of Fadnavis that the state underwent a transformation. Today's ad is surprising."

BJP office bearers and activists expressed their disappointment upon seeing the advertisement, highlighting the significant 165 seats won under Fadnavis leadership in 2019. They believe there is no need to showcase Fadnavis popularity in the advertisement, and any disputes between the two parties should be resolved by alliance leaders. Moreover, Shirish Boralkar, city district president said that the source of the survey conducted was not mentioned in the advertisement, confirming that Sena conducted a misleading survey to boost their own image.