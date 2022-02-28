BJP leaders inspect venue of public meeting

Aurangabad, Feb 28:

The domestic gas pipeline will be laid in every area in the city through the union government’s ‘Har Ghar Gas’ campaign. The stone laying ceremony of the project will be held in a public meeting to be held at Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal on March 2 at 11 am. In this backdrop, the BJP leaders today inspected the preparations at the venue.

The union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri will be present online for the public meeting as he has been included in the delegation established to bring back the Indian students from Ukraine under Mission Ganga. The scheme will be inaugurated by the union minister of state for food processing industries Rameshwar Teli. Minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, minister of state for railways Raosaheb Danve will be present.

Today, MLA Atul Save, BJP state vice president Basavraj Mangule, city president Sanjay Kenekar, Praveen Ghuge, Bapu Ghadamode, Shirish Boralkar, Mahesh Malwatkar, Rameshwar Bhadve, Dr Ram Budhwant and others visited and inspected the preparations.