BJP makes claim for guardian minister’s post

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city office bearers of BJP have made a claim for the post of district guardian minister at a time when there is competition within Shinde Sena for the post.

It may be noted Sandipan Bhumare who holds the posts of Guardian Minister and EGS-Horticulture Minister, was elected as MP from the district in the recent Lok Sabha election.

He cannot hold the membership of both houses simultaneously. Both the posts will fall vacant as soon as he resigns as an MLA.

Therefore, there is tough competition within Shinde Sena for both posts. Now, BJP jumped into the competition. BJP left no stone unturned to get elected Bhumare as MP.

So, a demand emerged from the BJP group that Housing Minister Atul Save should be given the post of district guardian minister.

BJP City president Shirish Boralkar said on Tuesday that a BJP delegation would meet Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, party’s State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule in two days to make a demand. Housing Minister Atul Save, General Secretary Laxmikant Thete and Jalander Shendge were also present on this occasion.

Boralkar said that BJP workers and office bearers started demanding that the party should get the post of guardian minister.

“The post of Guardian Minister will fall vacant soon and it should be given to Housing Minister Atul Save. If this post goes to a person like Save, he will take everyone with him. He can do justice at all levels considering the ensuing Assembly, Municipal Corporation, and Zilla Parishad elections. A request will be made to Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis and Bawankule to get the post of guardian minister to Save,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Assembly elections are just three and a half months away, so instead of competition and controversy, there is also a discussion that a minister can be given the additional charge of the guardian minister’s post.

Shirsath, Sattar too interested

With the election of Bhumare an MP, his EGS and Horticulture and Guardian Minister posts will fall vacant. There is strong competition within Shindes Sena for that post. Sillod MLA Abdul Sattar has started increasing pressure by stating that there would be political upheaval. Sanjay Shirsat is said to be a contender for the post of guardian minister. Bhumare secured the highest number of votes from the West Assembly Constituency. Now, the BJP has made a claim for the post of guardian minister.

I will take them to Shinde

BJP made unprecedented efforts to get elected Shinde Sena candidate in the LS elections. So their demand is good. If they need, I will also meet the CM along with them and request him to give the post of Guardian Minister to the BJP.

(Sanjay Shirsat, MLA)