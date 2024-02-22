BJP makes inroads into Shiv Sena's Bastion in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The traditionally Shiv Sena-dominated Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Lok Sabha constituency is witnessing a growing presence of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in recent months. This increased activity has raised eyebrows as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections approach.

The BJP has significantly stepped up its efforts in the constituency compared to the Shiv Sena Shinde group. This includes frequent visits by central and state ministers, organization of various initiatives like health camps and community meetings, and high-profile visits from party leaders like JP Nadda and planned meetings with Amit Shah that was later canceled. Additionally, prominent figures like union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad are seen as potential BJP candidates.

The Shiv Sena (Thackeray), however, maintains that Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar remains its stronghold and asserts that preparations are ongoing. They await seat allocation within the grand alliance before announcing their candidate.

With seat allocation within the grand alliance yet to be finalized and neither the Sena (Shinde and Thackeray) nor the BJP having officially declared their candidates, the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar promise an interesting battle. The sitting MP from MIM, Syed Imtiaz Jalil, is also expected to contest again, adding another layer of complexity to the race.

All depends on seat allocation

The final picture will depend on seat allocation within the grand alliance and the official candidate announcements by all parties, said BJP city chief Shirish Boralkar.