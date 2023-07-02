"Why hasn't the PM visited Manipur till now?" says Shiv Sena (UBT) Sanjay Raut post Rahul Gandhi's visit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 : Amid the Manipur violence, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that the Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh should resign and President's rule should be imposed in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Raut hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party and alleged that China is involved in Manipur's violence.

"China is involved in Manipur violence. What action did you (Central government) take against China? The Chief Minister should resign and the president's rule should be imposed there," he said.

Speaking on Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur, Raut said that it is a big deal that Rahul Gandhi went there, why hasn't the Prime Minister visited the state till now?

"There has been continuous violence in the state for the past 40 days. It is a big deal that Rahul Gandhi went there, why hasn't the Prime Minister gone yet? You did not try to share the sufferings of the victims there," he said.

Highlighting the President's rule imposed in Maharashtra three years ago, due to a delay in government formation, Raut said that the whole government in Manipur is burning, still President's rule has not been imposed there.

"What agenda is the Chief Minister of Manipur talking about? President's rule should be implemented in Manipur. Three years ago, there was a slight delay in forming the government in Maharashtra, then President's rule was imposed here, but in Manipur, the whole government is burning, and still why President's rule is not being imposed there?" he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on a two-day visit to the violence-hit Manipur on June 30 and July 1.

On Saturday, Manipur MLA and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Leishangthem Susindro Meitei alleged that violence increased in the state after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's two-day visit to the conflict-hit state.

"Violence increased in Manipur due to Rahul Gandhi's visit. Violence by mob sponsored by some opposition parties including the Congress," he said.

Ethnic violence erupted in the State on May 3 after clashes during a rally organized by the All Tribal Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for including Meiteis in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs). Thousands of people are in relief camps.

