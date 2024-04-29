BJP plans public meetings of Modi, Shah, Gadkari soon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The BJP city president Shirish Boralkar has underlined that the state’s housing minister Atul Save through the deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had sent a request to the party’s Central Committee for scheduling a public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ayodhyanagari ground, on Railway Station Road, for the campaigning of Aurangabad Lok Sabha candidate Sandeepan Bhumre and Jalna Lok Sabha candidate Raosaheb Danve.

According to BJP sources, the public gathering is likely to be held by May 9.

Till today no big BJP leader has done campaigning for its candidate in Jalna Constituency. Hence the union Home Minister Amit Shah will be campaigning for Jalna’s candidate on May 8. The date will be finalised and declared soon.

Boralkar further added, “The public meeting of union Minister of Roads and Highways Nitin Gadkari will also be held in the first week of May in the rural parts of the constituency. The date will be announced in a couple of days. The planning is also made to conduct a combined public gathering of Mahayuti leaders, said Boralkar.