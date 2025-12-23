BJP-Shinde Sena blames each other for delay in resolving seat sharing issue

Lokmat News Network Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The possibility of the Mahayuti alliance comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and other allied parties contesting the municipal corporation elections together is becoming increasingly uncertain. Despite four meetings held to finalise the Mahayuti, no concrete decision has emerged. Leaders from both sides are accusing each other of putting a ‘break’ on the alliance, leading to public speculation about whether anyone actually wants the Mahayuti to succeed.

A four-member committee has been holding discussions for the Mahayuti, consisting of members from all factions. Since final decisions are expected only after meetings with ministers and MLAs, discussions are currently limited to internal deliberations, accompanied by statements from both sides.

Currently, both Shinde Sena and BJP are witnessing significant incoming membership as candidates seek election tickets. This has caused unrest among the party’s core workers, who are meeting ministers and MLAs to express dissatisfaction. Many aspirants, frustrated at being overlooked by ministers and MLAs, have even left campaign offices in anger.

Mahayuti buzz mostly in media

The discussions around forming the Mahayuti for the municipal elections are largely happening in the media. BJP ministers and leaders make optimistic statements, while some express doubts about the alliance breaking. A similar situation exists within Shinde Sena, with ministers giving strong statements and core committee members speaking in favour of the alliance. The overall scenario appears to be a source of amusement for party workers and aspirants. Due to the fear of rebellion among leaders and aspirants, the meetings continue.

Shinde Sena accused of rushing to break alliance

Guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat, who is responsible for the Mahayuti’s core committee, emphasized that alliance protocols must be followed. However, according to MLC Sanjay Kenekar, Shinde Sena is rushing its actions even before a final Mahayuti decision is made. “Their haste seems aimed at breaking the alliance. We have a responsibility to ensure our workers get justice in constituencies where we hold influence. Only after discussion from this standpoint will we proceed with the alliance,” he said.

Unrealistic demands from BJP hold up seat sharing: Shirsat

Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde had directed Shinde Sena to form an alliance with BJP for the municipal elections. Accordingly, four meetings were held with BJP regarding seat sharing. However, Shinde Sena leader and district guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat told reporters on Tuesday morning that unrealistic demands from BJP are preventing the finalisation of seat sharing.

Shirsat said, “We are trying to ensure a BJP-Sena alliance in the city municipal elections. That is why we have been negotiating seat sharing with BJP for the past few days. However, BJP is claiming more seats than justified, which has stalled the process. We will hold a final meeting with OBC welfare minister Atul Save to try and resolve this. If that fails, senior leaders from both parties will decide on the alliance. We are staying calm and not trying to stir conflicts,” Shirsat added.

Thackeray brothers’ focus on Brihanmumbai municipal corporation elections

When attention was drawn to the possibility of Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray coming together for the municipal elections, Shirsat said, “The Thackeray brothers are focused on the Brihanmumbai municipal corporation elections. They are reportedly joining forces only out of percentage-based interests. For them, Brihanmumbai municipal corporation is like a golden goose,” he remarked.