BJP- Shinde Sena differs on 2015 elections seat sharing formula

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In the municipal corporation elections, the Shinde Sena is delaying the issue of seat-sharing based on the 2015 formula, but this time, that formula will not be accepted for the seat distribution. Minister of OBC Welfare, Atul Save, clearly said on Thursday while speaking to the media persons that the alliance’s coordination will only be possible if the seats are divided equally—fifty-fifty. Otherwise, the decision-making powers will be handed over to the state office, and they will proceed according to the state office’s directives.

BJP has the highest number of aspirants for the corporation elections. Therefore, the old formula for seat sharing is no longer feasible, Save clarified.

Interviews of BJP’s aspiring candidates began on Thursday at the main divisional office in Chikalthana. After conducting the interviews, Save discussed the situation with the press.

What minister Save said

In 2015, Shiv Sena was the ‘big brother’ and BJP the ‘younger brother.’ That is no longer the case. BJP’s strength has increased. Seat sharing should now follow a new strategy. In the 2015 elections, Shiv Sena contested more seats while BJP contested fewer. However, over the past 10 years, BJP has done development work in every ward. Currently, considering BJP’s incoming strength, BJP has moved far ahead. The chief minister has introduced a model for the state’s development.

If fifty-fifty seats are not given…

If fifty-fifty seats are not allotted, we will discuss the matter with our state president. Our strength has increased, and we have a status similar to the ‘big brother.’ Therefore, the 2015 seat-sharing formula will not work now. At the very least, BJP should get 50 pc of the seats. Seats will be given to allies like RPI and Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party proportionate to their strength from the fifty-fifty share.

Is this the final ultimatum?

When asked if this is the final ultimatum, Save said, “ No. But definitely, at least 50 pc seats should be allotted. Although it is said that Shinde Sena has more MLAs, all the MLAs and MPs including BJP are elected under the Mahayuti. Regarding preparations to fight elections independently, Save said that if there is no consensus at the local level, they will present their case to the state leadership. They will face the election according to the orders from the state level on independent contesting and election preparations.

My children will handle the back office: Save

Currently, the children, sisters, and daughters of BJP’s MLAs, MPs, and ministers are entering the municipal election arena. When asked if his own children will contest the elections, Minister Save said his children will manage the war room and back office for the elections. He also clarified that a consensus decision will be taken regarding the candidature of relatives of leaders.

What if Mahayuti forms

If the Mahayuti is formed, there is a greater possibility of rebellion. Many may stand independently out of dissatisfaction. This situation exists in both Sena and BJP. If the Mahayuti breaks, at least everyone will get an opportunity, and opposition parties will not get ready-made candidates. To avoid this, alliance leaders will meet in the next one or two days to discuss and decide, with the fifty-fifty seat-sharing agenda being a top priority, Save clarified.

Former corporator joins BJP

Former corporator of Begumpura from the Thackeray faction, Vinayak Pandey, joined BJP on Thursday. Sanjay Fattelashkar, Nandkumar Joshi, Vijay Sonatakke, and others also hoisted the BJP flag. Minister Save clarified that Pandey and his supporters did not join BJP for candidature.