BJP should get more seats ; On what basis is the ‘fifty-fifty’ formula applied?

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In the municipal elections, on what basis is the ‘fifty-fifty’ formula being applied for seat-sharing within the Mahayuti ? BJP should get more seats; otherwise, the aspirations of party members may be ignored, leading to dissatisfaction, said MLA Sanjay Kenekar.

OBC Welfare minister Atul Save expressed on Thursday that BJP should get at least 50% of the seats in the Mahayuti, which disappointed several aspirants within the party. On Friday, MLA Kenekar also opposed Save’s demand. Many party workers expressed their reservations about forming the Mahayuti.

However, while speaking to the media, minister Save maintained that the position of 50% seats for BJP in the alliance remains firm, whereas MLA Kenekar said that BJP should be the “big brother” in the alliance, and the alliance should be formed on this principle. He added that there are many aspirants and strong party workers who can contest elections, and forming the alliance would deny them opportunities. Such candidates may then shift to other parties. Therefore, regarding the Mahayuti, decisions will be taken after coordinated discussions in the core committee.