BJP ticket recommendations coming from central and state leaders

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The BJP has received a huge stack of applications from aspirants for tickets, and there is talk that several central and state leaders have also instructed their preferred candidates to submit applications. Many aspirants have been assured and told to submit the form and care will be taken of their candidature. As a result, even after the deadline, applications are still being submitted to the party.

The party accepted applications from aspirants on December 7 and 8, receiving around 1,400 applications. In some prabhags, 12–15 persons applied, while in others more than 40 candidates expressed their desire to contest. Besides, some leaders from other parties who are expected to join BJP at the last moment did not submit applications amidst the rush, but they have reportedly been assured of tickets. They are currently ‘on hold.’

Union Minister’s daughter among the aspirants

Dharmishtha Chavan, daughter of union Minister C R Patil, has sought candidature from three prabhags, Nakshatrawadi, Osmanpura, and Ajabnagar. It is widely believed that the union Minister’s daughter will receive a ticket. Whichever prabhag is allotted, the claim of the existing BJP aspirant from that prabhag will be sidelined. When contacted on this matter, city

BJP city president Kishor Shitole confirmed, saying, “Dharmishtha Chavan has expressed her desire for a ticket.” Shitole further said,“ Everyone is coming forward as aspirants for party nomination. The decision on candidature will be taken unanimously after reviewing party work, social work, and all related factors.”