‘BJP to be No 1 party in CSN’

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, speaking on a talk show organised in the city on Thursday, said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would emerge as the number one party in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation elections, with full efforts being made for victory. On the issue of an alliance with Shinde Sena, he hinted that after the elections, Shinde’s Sena and the BJP could come together again in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The CSMC elections will be held on January 15, with results scheduled for January 16.

“Every time, Sena suggested discussing the proposal afresh. I spoke several times with Minister Sanjay Shirsat, who also approved their proposal many times. However, due to internal factions, a final decision could not be taken. Because of their internal disputes, the alliance eventually broke,” he said.

Fadnavis expressed regret over the breakup of the alliance in Sambhajinagar, clarifying that even without an alliance, the parties are not enemies and that the contest is a friendly one.

He confidently said that the BJP would be the number one party in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and that they would have allies supporting them. Fadnavis added that whether they get a majority or not, they would not abandon their allies. “Our party will think carefully. After the elections, Shinde’s Shiv Sena and the BJP could come together again in Sambhajinagar,” he said.

He was also asked several questions regarding the development of Sambhajinagar and commented on the alliance with Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena.

BJP agenda this time

On the civic elections, Fadnavis said the fight usually revolved around the issue of ‘Baan or Khan’. “In earlier elections, Shiv Sena used to contest alongside the BJP. This time, the BJP and the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena are contesting separately. Neither Baan nor Khan, we will uphold the pride of saffron,” he said.