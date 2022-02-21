BJP to be number one party in the coming LS polls: Fadnavis

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 21:

The leader of opposition in the Legislative Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, took a dig at the meeting held between Maharashtra's chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and the Telangana's chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, on Sunday.

"The happenings taking place in Maharashtra are being witnessed by one and all. People know who is playing the politics of revenge. Let all the opponents of BJP join hands with each other, the BJP will be the number one party in the future." claimed Fadnavis while addressing the media persons at Chikalthana Airport, prior to proceeding to attend a function at Gangapur.

Fadnavis claimed that the meeting of the chief ministers of two different states is a routine. He said," It is not a new thing. Telangana's CM K C Rao had come to meet me when I was the chief minister."

When his attention was drawn towards Telangana CM's claim in the media that the anti-BJP movement will start from Maharashtra, Fadnavis said," All the anti-BJP parties have joined hands and formed a front during the last Lok Sabha elections. They had even experimented in Uttar Pradesh and other states. The present political situation in Telangana is critical. BJP has won four seats in the last Lok Sabha and in the coming LS polls, BJP will win all the seats. BJP will remain as the number one party in the coming Lok Sabha election."

Responding to allegations made by the CM Thackeray, Fadnavis said," The day to day happenings taking place in the state is witnessed by all. All are seeing the action being taken against the union Minister Narayan Rane and his son; who is after the life of Kirit Somayya; who is taking action regarding MLA Ravi Rana etc."

The union Minister of State (Finance) Bhagwat Karad, MLA Atul Save, city president Sanjay Kenekar, Basawaraj Mangrule and Anil Makariye were present on the occasion.

Halt at Kranti Chowk

Fadnavis, while on way to Gangapur, took a brief halt to pay obeisance to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Kranti Chowk. The statue was unveiled on February 18. The local BJP office-bearers and activists were present on the occasion.