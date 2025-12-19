BJP to win 35 seats in Mahayuti; 55 if not joined hands with SS

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Against the backdrop of the municipal corporation elections, a Gujarat-based organisation has prepared a preliminary survey report for the BJP. According to this report, if the BJP contests the elections as part of the Mahayuti alliance, it is likely to win around 35 seats, whereas if it contests independently without an alliance, it can secure at least 55 seats. This discussion was heard within party circles on Friday. Meanwhile, on Friday, for the second consecutive day, interviews of aspirant candidates from the remaining eleven prabhags were conducted.

OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save, MLA Anuradha Chavan, former mayor Bapu Ghadamode, former city president Shirish Boralkar, along with other panel heads, conducted the interviews of aspirant candidates.

There is pressure from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena to follow the same seat-sharing formula used in the 2015 elections for the 2025 municipal corporation elections within the Mahayuti. However, compared to the situation ten years ago, the political landscape in the city as well as the state has changed significantly, and the BJP’s strength has increased substantially. Therefore, the BJP’s core committee has taken the stand that the BJP should get at least 50 percent of the seats. If this decision is not acceptable, the matter will be discussed at the state level to find a way forward.

Interviews of aspirants completed: Survey again till December 24

On Thursday, the BJP conducted interviews of around 500 aspirants from prabhags 1 to 18, and on Friday, interviews of another 500 aspirants from prabhags 19 to 29 were conducted. From each prabhag, the BJP has shortlisted eight names. Based on the selected aspirants, a survey will be conducted over the next six days to arrive at a preliminary estimate of how many seats the BJP should contest.

Discontent over the question of election expenses…

Many aspirants expressed displeasure over being questioned about how much they would spend during the election. Several felt that the interviewers were overlooking factors such as work done for the party and loyalty. This sentiment was voiced by many aspirants.

Why hand over ready-made candidates to opponents by forming an alliance…

The BJP has candidates in the prabhags who are capable of winning. Therefore, if an alliance is formed, many good candidates within the party will suffer losses. Hence, forming an alliance would be acceptable only if the BJP gets a larger share of seats; otherwise, it would effectively hand over ready-made candidates to opposition parties, said MLC Sanjay Kenekar.