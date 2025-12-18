BJP worries as interview sans young aspirants; majorly were in bracket of 50-60 years

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the first day of interviews for BJP’s municipal corporation election aspirants on Thursday, approximately 700 candidates from 18 of the 29 prabhags were interviewed. The crucial question on everyone’s mind was: “Are you prepared to spend heavily in the elections?” This question left many aspirants visibly puzzled. Some responded humorously, saying that the party had given them huge works over the past five years, so naturally there will be significant election spending.

Municipal corporation elections were last held in 2015, and since 2020 there has been an administrative rule. Due to no elections in the past five years, party workers’ finances have been strained. Many expressed concerns about the cost of contesting, wondering if wealthy candidates’ children will get tickets while others can only ‘watch from the sidelines.’

Since senior former corporators and active party workers were also interviewed, giving tickets while balancing youth and experience could be a challenge. Meanwhile, some aspirants were seen whispering to leaders, hoping certain candidates would not get tickets.

Wife, husband and interviews:

In one prabhag, a wife was the aspirant but being out of station, her husband attended the interview on her behalf. Minister Atul Save humourously grilled the husband over some cheeky questions.

This interview is just a formality…

A senior former corporator reacted dramatically, saying: “This interview is just an excuse. All candidates are already decided. The election agenda is prepared, the interview is just a farce.”

Where to find candidates aged 35–45?

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule suggested on Wednesday giving priority to candidates aged 35–45 years. However, most aspirants were aged 50–60. Aspirants came from wards including N-3, N-4, Hudco, Surananagar, Kailasanagar, Harsul, Cidco, Padegaon, Gulmandi, and others. Party leaders conducting interviews wondered how to bring in candidates in the 35–45 age bracket.

Who is conducting the interviews:

OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save, MLC Sanjay Kenekar, MLA Narayan Kuche, district president Sanjay Khambayte, city president Kishor Shitole, Baswaraj Mangrule, Sameer Rajurkar, Raju Shinde, and others conducted the interviews. On Thursday, aspirants from prabhags 1–18 were interviewed; on Friday, aspirants from prabhags 19–29 will be interviewed.

Box

Questions asked during interviews:

Who are the BJP prabhag-level office bearers?

What work have you done for the party, and since when have you been active?

What is caste-wise population of the prabhag?.

What is election prospects ?.

Explain ward reservation details (A, B, C, D) in each prabhag ?.

Do you have valid caste certificates?

Who will contest from the opposition, and what is the strategy?

Mention local issues and development work needed in your area?.

How will your work benefit the party and your own candidature?

Finally, are you prepared to spend in the election?