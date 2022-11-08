Black film on car windows to attract hefty fine

Aurangabad:

Many cars are fitted with black window films. However, installation of such films can attract heavy fines. According to the Supreme Court's decision, there are rules regarding the amount of tinted glass in car windows. However, many people apply black color lamination on the car window. On the first violation, the traffic police impose a fine of Rs 500 and Rs 1500 for the second violation.

The city traffic police fined 77 people for installing black glasses on their vehicle windows in October. Action was taken against 999 vehicle owners during the period of ten months from January 1 to October 31. The police collected a fine of Rs 46,500 from 77 vehicle owners and Rs 6.5 lakh from 999 vehicle owners. Black films are installed to ensure that no person or movement can be seen in the vehicles of very important persons. However, many non VIPs are roaming around with tinted glass. The city police have also slapped heavy fines to such non-VIPs.

Windows should not have such films

According to the motor vehicle act, car windows should not be fitted with black glass. Everyone should follow these rules. Otherwise a fine is levied for such violation, said Kailash Deshmane, PI city traffic branch.