Blood crisis in the GMCH blood bank

Need for blood donation: Blood remaining only for a day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Due to the summer vacations, blood donation camps have decreased and there is only one day's blood left in the divisional blood bank of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The divisional blood bank always has a stock of 400 to 500 blood bags. But today this stock fell to 120 bags. On the other hand, 50 to 60 patients need blood every day. Therefore, donors are being urged to come forward to overcome this situation in the regional blood banks in the GMCH. A blood donation camp has been organised on May 21, to overcome blood shortage, said Dr Anil Joshi.

How much blood in which blood bank

Vishal Jain said that Amrita blood bank has sufficient stock for 2 to 3 days. Lions blood bank has 209 blood bags and this stock will be enough for 8 to 10 days, said Dr Prakash Patni. Public relations officer Gautam Koranne said that 413 blood bags are available in the blood centre of MGM medical college and hospital and will last for about 20 to 22 days. Dattaji Bhale Blood Bank has a stock of 1,460 blood bags, PRO Appa Somase said.