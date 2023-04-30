Blood donation and Udyam aadhaar registration camp today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the occasion of Maharashtra Day and Labour Day, the Aurangabad Jilha Vyapari Mahasangh and Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has organized a blood donation camp at 22 different locations in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The camp will be aimed at raising awareness about the need for blood donation during the month of May when there is a shortage of blood due to a low number of donors.

Additionally, an Udyam Aadhaar registration camp will be organized to promote the importance of the registration for businesses. Traders were able to receive the Udyam Aadhaar certificate at a discounted rate. Other trade organizations and traders are volunteering to make this camp a success.