Aurangabad, Sept 14:

A city-based NGO, Global Medical and Educational Foundation (GMEF) has organised a blood donation camp for cancer patients at Fatema Hall in Buddi Lane, recently.

A total of 151 persons volunteered to donate their blood on Sunday. Dr Gaffar Qadri, Dr Syed Ubaid (Director, Fatema Hospital) and former City Congress president Hisham Osmani also participated in the camp.

According to the press release, the blood collected at the camp will be utilised for the treatment of cancer patients in the city. A social worker Shahrukh Mujahed, Global Medical Home and staff of Government Blood Bank took hard efforts for the success of the camp.

The GMEF secretary Masiuddin Siddiqui and Mujahed proposed a vote of thanks.