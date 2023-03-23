Blood donation camp held in Varroc

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A blood donation camp was organised at Varroc Engineering on the occasion of the 61st birthday of Varroc Group chairman and managing director Tarang Jain on Thursday. In all 301 donors donated blood in the camp. The doctors from Dattaji Bhale Blood Bank and Sri Satya Sai Blood bank collected blood. Varroc group’s Nandkumar Shinde, Ganesh Tambe, Vikas Magar, Karbhari Daund, Sunil Popalghat, Ramdas Dongre and Macchindra Jadhav took efforts. The blood donors were felicitated by giving certificates by the blood bank.