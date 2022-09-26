Blood donation camp held on NSS Foundation Day

Aurangabad, Sept 26:

National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Maulana Azad College, Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women and Lokmanya Blood Bank jointly organised a blood donation camp on the occasion of NSS Foundation Day.

Principal Dr Mazhar Farooqui inaugurated the blood donation camp while Principal Dr Maqdoom Farooqui, Vice-Principal Dr Vidya Pradhan, and Dr Arif Pathan (Incharge Director) were present.

All NSS programme officers and NSS volunteers were present for the event. A total of 50 bottles of blood were collected during this camp.