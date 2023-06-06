Blood donation drive held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Indian Cadet Task force had organised a blood donation drive on the occasion of the birthday of commander Vinod Narwade on Monday. In all, 45 bottles of blood were collected on the occasion. The doctors from the divisional blood bank of the government medical college and hospital and Lions blood bank collected blood. Members of the ICF Parivar including Pramod Narwade, Bablu Trivedi, Pravin Jaiswal, Ajay Bhosale and others were present.