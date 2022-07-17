Body found in the Godavari river

Aurangabad, July 17:

A body of an unidentified person was found in the Godavari river at Hamrapur Shiwar in Vaijapur tehsil on Saturday.

According to police, they received information about the body of an unknown person aged approximately 40 to 45 years floating on the water in Godavari River in Hamrapur Shiwar. PSI Sharadchandra Rodge, Navnath Kadam, Vijay Bahmande and others rushed to the spot. They pulled the body out of the water with the help of the villagers present. According to the complaint given by Police Patil Sakhahari More of Awwal village, a case of accidental death has been registered in Virgaon police station.