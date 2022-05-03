Bohra community celebrates Eid with fervour

Aurangabad, May 3:

The Bohra community members celebrated the Eid on Monday, with full vigor and fervour. On this occasion, prayers for peace and brotherhood were offered by the community members. Significantly, due to corona infection, after two years, the community members got a chance to worship in the mosque. Hence there was huge enthusiasm among the community members. The message given on Eid by Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin al-Dai al-Mutlaq and present leader of Dawoodi Bohra community was conveyed to the devotees.

Prayers were offered at the Saifi Masjid at City Chowk and Najmi Masjid at Pandariba and congratulations were extended to each other. Due to the Eid of Bohra community, there was a lot of activity in the City Chowk, Sarafa and Pandariba area on the occasion.