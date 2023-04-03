Bohra community hosts Qura’an recitation prog

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A Qura’an recitation programme was organised by Dawoodi Bohra Community here at Najmi Masjid, Bohari Kathra to mark the holy month of Ramzan, on Sunday. Moiz Vajihi presided. The representatives of all major sects in Islam participated. The programme started with the beautiful recitation of the Qura’an by Syed Zubair, followed by M Shabbir Saifee, Ubaidur Rehman Farooqui, Mohammed Rashid, and children of the community. A beautiful na’at (hymn) of the Prophet Mohammed (SAW) was presented which made the whole environment soulful. MP Imtiaz, Maulana Moizuddin Farooqui (Jamiyatul Ulama), Ziauddin Siddiqui (Wahedat Islami), Mirza Mukarram Ali Baig, Adv Syed Faiz (IRC), Hafiz Shareef Nizami (Ahle Sunnat ul Jamaat), Maulana Anwar ul Haq Ishaati (Muslim Numainda Council), Mufti Aneesur Rehman (President Saffa Baitul Maal), Qavi Falahi (Jamaat e Islami), Shareq Naqshbandi (Editor Asia Express), Moid Hashr (Majlis Taamir e Millat), Naser Siddiqui, Zameer Quadri, Ejaz Zaidi were present. Mulla Moiz Dungrawala explained the rewards which will be gained by Qura'an recitation and spoke about what humankind will benefit by following Qura'an and teachings of Prophet Mohammed (SAW). Moiz Vajihi and PRO Adnan Baugwala said more such programmes will be organised for the betterment of the community. Compilation was presented by Dr Ansari Abrar Ahmed.