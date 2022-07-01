Bone of contention: Renaming Aurangabad to remain major challenge

Aurangabad, July 1:

The state’s hot topic of renaming Aurangabad will be a key issue and a bone of contention in the future. The outgoing chief minister of the then MVA-led government Uddhav Thackeray paved a way for the political controversy and played a vote bank politics. The MP and AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel expressed his disappointment claiming that the former CM played low-level politics. “The respect for him would have increased if he would have left his office saying that I will resolve the water supply issue of Aurangabad,” said the MP.

The MP also held responsible the Congress and NCP for not opposing the renaming proposal in the cabinet. He appealed to his party activists to slap the office-bearers of these parties with footwear.

AIMIM and Cong-NCP will face each other in future. MIM will leave no stone unturned to gain political mileage through it. This is the reason why the MP had become aggressive, claimed the experts.

Congress resignations trigger a row!

The general secretary (organisation and administration of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, Devanand Pawar has issued a letter to the in charge of Aurangabad District, Adv Mujhahed Khan, directing him to personally meet all the office-bearers, who had given their resignations and submit his observation report in three days.

Meanwhile, resignations have been a hot topic of discussion on social media. It is being alleged that these office-bearers had not submitted their resignations in reality. Hence the citizens are appealing to them to resign from the posts on a different subjects, welfare and medical committees.

Earlier, Shiv Sena welcomed the decision. BJP has not yet expressed its take openly. The issue could be a problem as the Central Government is led by BJP and it is said that if the centre okays the renaming issue the credit would go to Sena. Besides, the Sena may also appeal to the BJP to get the proposal approved by the centre, it is learnt.