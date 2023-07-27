Book murum mafia in Wadgaon

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Zilla Parishad’s water conservation department has directed the Wadgaon grampanchayat to lodge complaints with the police station against those stealing murum from the percolating lake in Wadgaon Kolhati.

The murum mafia dug the percolating lake in Wadgaon Kolhati on a large scale to steal minor minerals. It has caused deep ditches in the lake.

A villager Yogesh Sale complained about it to the ZP administration. Additional CEO Dr Sunil Bhokare, water conservation officer Ashish Chaudhary, lesser irrigation department branch engineer Arun Mungikar, sarpanch Sunil Kale, village development officer B L Bhalerao and others recently inspected the lake.

Chaudhary then directed the grampanchayat to lodge complaints with the police against the murum mafia. He also directed to renovate the safety wall of the lake from the CSR funds of the industries.