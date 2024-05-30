Boon School students excel In SSC examinations

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Students at Boon English School cracked SSC examinations with 100% results. A total of 89 students had

appeared and out of them 16 scored more than 90%. Thirty students scored between 75 % to 89%, and 38 stood in the first division. Syed Osman Quadri topped the batch with 98.20%. Usaid Farooqui (96%) came second and Leena Saudagar (95.4%) third. Chairman Mohammed Irfanuddin, other trustee members, headmistress Qamar Shaheen, and others congratulated the meritorious students.