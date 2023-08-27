Boy injured in firing incident dies on Sunday

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 2.5-year-old boy seriously injured after hitting a bullet on his forehead at Ahilyanagar in Gangapur city on Friday died while undergoing treatment on Sunday morning. The deceased has been identified as Aryan Rahul Rathod. The Gangapur police have registered a case of culpable homicide against Aryan’s father Rahul Kalyan Rathod (29).

Aryan has been living with his parents Rahul and Sangeeta in a rented house owned by Navnath Ambadas Bharad at Ahilyanagar for the past four months. Rahul worked in a private finance company. On Friday at around 6 pm, a noise of firing a bullet was heard from his house. Aryan was hit by a bullet in his forehead and was seriously injured in the firing incident. His parents immediately rushed him to a hospital and later to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Chhatrapati Sambhajingar. A surgery was performed on him on Friday. However, he lost the battle with life for around 40 hours on Sunday at around 11 am. His mother on hearing the news busted into tears. The relatives and other people present were deeply moved.

The police had already arrested Aryan’s father Rahul on Friday and registered a case under various sections. He was presented before the court on Saturday and was remanded into police custody for one day. Now, the police have booked him on the charges of culpable homicide, said PI Satyajeet Taitwale. PSI Deepak Auti is further investigating the case.