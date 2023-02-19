Brainstorming on youth issues in ‘Youth Conclave’

-A two-day workshop at MGM University, guided by experts

Aurangabad: MGM University recently hosted a two-day 'Youth Conclave 2023' aimed at addressing pressing issues facing youths. The event saw the participation of experts from a range of fields, including psychiatry, education, law and medicine.

During the event, discussions were held on a variety of topics affecting youth, such as addiction, alcoholism, sports, relationship problems, social media and suicide. The expert panel included Ruchira Darda, Director of Lokmat Mahamarathon, Nath Valley School director Ranjit Das, Adv Praveen Nikam and Dr Manik Bhise.

The event began with an opening ceremony attended by various dignitaries, including deputy collector Anjali Dhanorkar, Chancellor of MGM University Ankushrao Kadam, Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Ashish Gadekar, Convener Dr Vijaya Musande and others. On the first day of the event, Dr Manik Bhise discussed the psychology of youth addiction, while Adv Praveen Nikam shared his own experience overcoming addiction.

Ranjit Das, also spoke on the challenges of children struggling with addiction and how teachers can support them. Ruchira Darda emphasized the importance of parental guidance and spiritual practices to help children avoid negative thoughts and build self-esteem. She stressed the need for parents to create a bond with their children and understand their behavior, as well as the importance of exercise and sports for children's mental and physical wellbeing.

On the second day of the event, experts including psychiatrist Dr Ashish Mohite, Dr Rajesh Kumar, Umesh Jadhav, and Police Inspector Gautam Patare discussed issues related to alcoholism, gaming, relationship problems, social media, and suicide.

Overall, the youth conclave provided a platform for experts to share their knowledge and experiences, with the aim of addressing some of the challenges facing youths today.