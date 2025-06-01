Brass worth ₹7.20 lakh stolen from Engineering Unit in Wadgaon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Unidentified thieves broke into a brass parts manufacturing unit in Wadgaon and decamped with brass plates and bushes collectively valued at Rs 7.20 lakh.

The incident occurred during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, and a case has been registered at the MIDC Waluj police station. The complainant, Nandkishor Jadhav (47, Snehavatika, AS Club, Tisgaon), reported that the thieves entered the premises of Shri Ram Engineering, located at Survey No. 67, by cutting and bending the rear window’s iron grilles. The stolen items including new brass plates and bushes weighing 730 kg, worth Rs 6.14 lakh (at Rs 842 per kg) and old brass bushes weighing 211 kg, worth Rs 1.05 lakh (at Rs 500 per kg). Police Inspector Rameshwar Gade is investigating the case. The theft came to light on Saturday morning, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the culprits.