Bride runs away on 3rd day of marriage; man lodges cheating complaint

Aurangabad, April 5:

A bride ran away from Daultabad Fort on the third day of marriage when her husband was in a queue to buy a ticket at the entrance of a tourist place.

According to details, a young man from Khuldabad got married to a young woman from the Jalgaon.

The couple went to Daultabad Fort on a picnic, on the third day of their marriage.

When her husband had gone to buy tickets, the bride got into a car and ran away with ornaments. A complaint was lodged with the Daultabad Police Station by the newly married man. Police are yet to register a case.

As per the details, the man Rajesh Prakash Late, a resident of Mawsala in Khuldabad tehsil, got married on March 26, 2022, to Prabhakar Shinde's daughter Shubhangi (Jalgaon) through the mediators Baban Mhaske (Jalgaon) and Asha Bhore (bride’s aunt) of Anjangaon Surji, Amravati district.

The wedding ceremony was held at Dutta Mandir in Daultabad in the presence of only selected people.

Rajesh Late paid Rs 1.30 lakh to the girl's relatives for the marriage. He also spent Rs 70,000 on ornaments and wedding expenses for the bride. The newly wedded couple ‘Darshan’ on March 27. After Satyanarayana's Maha Puja on March 29, the couple went to see Daultabad Fort. Rajesh went to buy the tickets. Shubhangi got into a car parked at that place and ran away. Rajesh tried to chase but it was too late.

When Rajesh contacted the girl's relatives to tell them what had happened, no one responded.

He lodged a complaint with Daultabad police stating cheating of cash and jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh on the pretext of marriage. Rajesh alleged that the police have not taken any action in this regard yet.