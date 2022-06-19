Bridge course for Std II to X students begins today

Aurangabad, June 19:

The 30-day revised bridge course to be conducted for the students of second to 10th standards students of the district will commence on June 20.

The assessment of the learning level of students will be carried out after which, the course will be conducted up to July 23.

On the completion of the course, another assessment examination will be held on July 25 and 26.

It may be noted the students learning level has gone done during the last two years year due to Covid lockdown. So, the State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) decided to conduct a bridge course for five subjects, namely Marathi, English, General Science, Mathematics and Social Sciences. An action plan was issued for the course.

The teachers will have to maintain the records of all tests. The officers of the education department will have to visit the schools for 15 days after the course and submit a report to higher authorities about students' progress. The assessment of students after the course will decide whether he or she will be promoted to the next class or not.

The SCERT conducted a 45-day online bridge course in 2021. Students were asked to solve a worksheet per day under the pre-bridge course assessment.