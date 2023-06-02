BSGM students excel in SSC exam
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 2, 2023 08:20 PM 2023-06-02T20:20:03+5:30 2023-06-02T20:20:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Bhagyalaxmi Sarla Gurusahani Memorial (BSGM) School acheived 100% result in SSC examination. More than 70% of the ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Bhagyalaxmi Sarla Gurusahani Memorial (BSGM) School acheived 100% result in SSC examination. More than 70% of the students scored above 80%. Chairman Dr Hiroo Gursahani congratulated the students and the staff on their success.Open in app