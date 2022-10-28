Buddham Sharnam Gacchami chanting echoed in Ellora caves

Buddhist monks from Thailand, Myanmar, Vietnam, Laos, and other countries chanted Tripitaka hymes in Ellora caves on Friday. The words of Buddham Sharnam Gacchami echoed in the caves. The tourists were mesmerized and many participated in the chanting.

The monks under the International Tripitaka Chanting programme arrived by plane in Aurangabad in the early morning. Upasaks and Uasikas attired in white clothes were present at Chikalthana Airport in large numbers to welcome the monks. President of Lokuttara Mahavihara Bhadant Bodhipalo Mahathero, Bhante Kashyap Thero, guardian secretary of Aurangabad district Harshdeep Kamble, Krishna Bhandare, Bharat Shinde, Sanjay Dongare, Airport director D G Salve, former deputy district collector Vasant Satdive, Vanita Satdive and others welcomed the monks by showering flowers on them.

The Bhikkhu Sangha numbering around 30 monks included Bhante Charan Suthi, Suriyaan Sukiyonyoung, Kaizam Khanta, Salakjay Khontrong (Thailand), Rakhhita, Nandvansh, Nepuna (Myanmar) and others along with Richard Dickse (America), Wangmo Dickse, Ranjankumar (Buddha Gaya) and others.

The Sangha was taken to Lokuttara Buddha Vihara and International Bhikhu Training Centre at Chauka, where the Upasak Sangha offered food and donation to the monks. Later, they proceed to Ellora Caves. Upasak and Upasikas were present in large numbers.

The Sangha will visit Ajanta caves on Saturday and will chant the Tripitaka hymes. The chanting programme will be held at Lokuttara Mahavihara on Sunday between 1 am and 6 pm. The organisers have appealed to the Upasak and Upasikas to be present in large numbers.