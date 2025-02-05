Budget left farmers; labourers empty-handed

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The union Budget has disappointed farmers and labourers. To make people aware of its anti-people nature and build a struggle around the issues affecting the common man’s livelihood, all progressive forces must come together and decide on an action plan. This opinion was expressed during a discussion session on the topic "Analysis of the union Budget" held at Gandhi Bhavan in Samarthnagar.

The session was organised by the Bharat Jodo Abhiyan and Samvidhan Bachao - Desh Bachao Abhiyan. Bank employees' leader Com. Devidas Tuljapurkar, Principal Indrajit Alte, Prof. H M Desarda, Com. Abhay Taksal, and Com. Subhash Lomte participated in the discussion. Comrade Ranjan Dani delivered the introductory remarks, while Prof. Machhindra Gorde gave the vote of thanks.

Prominent attendees included Anna Khandare, Geeta Kolhatkar, Com. Jagdish Bhavthankar, Shriram Jadhav, Dr. Subhash Shroff, Devidas Kirtishahi, Pravin Sarkate, Jagan Bhojne, D Y Waghmare, Rajendra Dabir, and others.

Tuljapurkar expressed concern that granting tax concessions to the middle class to boost purchasing power amid a major economic slowdown could lead to inflation and further price hikes.

Desarda pointed out that employment, agriculture, and small industries have been completely ignored, leaving 60% of the working-class population outside the scope of the budget.

Alte highlighted that only 1-1.5% of the budget allocation is for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Minorities, and even that amount is not fully utilised.

Taksaal criticised the budget as one that gives corporate houses a free license to loot.

Lomte said that key demands such as a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), debt relief for farmers, and an effective crop insurance scheme have been completely ignored in the budget.